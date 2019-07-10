6 Things to Know: Tax-Free Weekend 2019

Get your school supply lists ready! Tennessee’s tax-free holiday weekend is set for Friday, July 26 through Sunday, July 28.

During this holiday period, shoppers can save nearly 10 percent on more than 150 different items, including clothing, school supplies and computers, as students prepare for the back-to-school season.

State and local taxes will not be collected on exempt items that cost $100 or less per item and computers that cost $1,500 or less.

6 Things to Know:

What time does the tax-free weekend start? – It begins at 12:01 a.m. Friday.

Does online shopping qualify? – Any items that qualify for a tax exemption is sales tax-free if the customer orders and pays for the item and the retailer accepts the order during the holiday period for immediate shipment, even if delivery is made after the exemption period. However, if the order and payment were made before the holiday, even if the item was delivered during the holiday, it would not qualify for the exemption.

Can you buy items sales tax-free from apps? – If you are looking to save more this weekend and the rest of the school year, try using store apps to tack on more savings.

Who is participating in the sales tax holiday? – All merchants who sell items in Tennessee must participate in the sales tax holiday. But, if a merchant sells only to other businesses (Purchases for a business do not qualify for the holiday) or does not sell items that qualify for the holiday (Example: a car dealer) then the merchant is not required to participate in the holiday.

What purchases qualify? – Clothing (exempt if $100 or less per item); School Supplies (exempt if $100 or less per item) & Technology (exempt if $1,500 or less, including CPU and other bundled components such as speakers, monitor, keyboard, mouse, cables, and basic software)