6th annual Wears Valley Fall Festival happening next weekend

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Sixteen acres of family fun and fall spirit.

The 6th annual Wears Valley Fall Festival will include crafters, storytelling, interactive activities, entertainment, children’s events. Great food awaits all in attendance.

This event continues to grow with over 180 craft vendors and 15 food vendors scheduled.

The children’s tent is sure to be a hit and will entertain kids of all ages with craft making from upcycled products all while enjoying fun recycling activities.

This year the kids can also enjoy a petting zoo, a horse carousel, an obstacle course and our newest addition, “Days Gone By.”

There will also be music – lots of it.

This year, Elvis will again bring his ever so loving show to the main stage on Friday and Saturday, 2:30 – 3:15 and Sunday, 2:00 – 2:45. Also performing this year is the Mountain Ruckus Band from 11:20 – 12:15 on Friday. Many other local artists will also showcase their talent at this year’s event offering festival goers a variety of music from country, bluegrass, old-time mountain music and gospel.

The festival is more than a community event – is also aids a good cause.

It’s the biggest annual fundraiser for Keep Sevier Beautiful (KSB). KSB, a Keep American Beautiful Affiliate, is a volunteer-based organization focusing on waste reduction/recycling, litter prevention and beautifying public spaces through education and community based programs. KSB’s goal is to protect the natural beauty of the area that millions of visitors come to enjoy each year.

The Wears Valley Fall Festival is happening next weekend, Oct. 18 – 20.

The fun begins on Friday, Oct. 18 and continues through Sunday, Oct. 20. Hours are from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. The festival site is next to Tennessee State Bank off Route 321 in Wears Valley in Sevier County.