KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – MEDIC Regional Blood Center supplies our area with much-needed blood donations, but they can’t help patients without volunteers from the community.

MEDIC is the provider for blood and blood products for 25 hospitals in 22 counties.

Yvonnca and David Landes and Darren Ellis, MEDIC Marketing Coordinator, stopped by the WATE 6 On Your Side studios to share more about an upcoming blood drive.

MEDIC Regional Blood Center is once again teaming up with David and Yvonnca Landes for the 7th Annual Keeping the David Landes Miracle Alive Blood Drive on Wednesday, Nov. 6 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Petro’s in West Knoxville.

MEDIC will have two buses onsite for the drive. Donors will be eligible to win prizes throughout the day. Additionally, both breakfast and lunch will be served. Donors will receive the special MEDIC fall t-shirt and coupons for Texas Roadhouse and Salsarita’s.

Current Needs:

MEDIC has a current critical need for O Negative (O-) blood.

Additional needs include A Positive and O Positive blood types.

MEDIC Regional Blood Center is a nonprofit organization.