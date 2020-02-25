Live Now
7th Annual Spring Home & Garden Show

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It’s almost spring, which means it’s once again time for the Annual Spring Home & Garden Show.

WATE talked with Halee Sprinkle to learn what people can expect.

Who should attend?

An estimated 6,000-plus people will be attending this informative, products and service-driven event for homeowners.

What can people expect?

  • See the newest in home improvement products and services.
  • Furnishings, accessories, decorating and remodeling ideas.
  • The latest from floor to roof, patio to pool, inside and out.
  • Be sure to visit the beautiful Landscape Horticulture Display.
  • Over 130 local and regional companies will display and present products and services for the homeowners.
  • There will be free parking as well.
  • Hourly drawing and door prizes will also be given away.
  • Admission is only $5 per person; children under 18 will be free.

There will also be a celebrity guest!

Jim Parks from HGTV will be attending as the television celebrity guest.

Parks will give three entertaining, educating seminars each day featuring: “Update Your Kitchen and Bathroom,” “I Need Curb Appeal,” and “Change My Living Space!”

When, Where & How much?

The big event days are Saturday and Sunday, March 7 and 8.

It will be held at the Knoxville Expo Center at 5441 Clinton Highway.

Hours for Saturday are 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. and Sunday’s hours will be from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

