7th Annual Spring Home & Garden Show

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It’s almost spring, which means it’s once again time for the Annual Spring Home & Garden Show.

WATE talked with Halee Sprinkle to learn what people can expect.

Who should attend?

An estimated 6,000-plus people will be attending this informative, products and service-driven event for homeowners.

What can people expect?

See the newest in home improvement products and services.

Furnishings, accessories, decorating and remodeling ideas.

The latest from floor to roof, patio to pool, inside and out.

Be sure to visit the beautiful Landscape Horticulture Display.

Over 130 local and regional companies will display and present products and services for the homeowners.

There will be free parking as well.

as well. Hourly drawing and door prizes will also be given away.

Admission is only $5 per person; children under 18 will be free.

There will also be a celebrity guest!

Jim Parks from HGTV will be attending as the television celebrity guest.

Parks will give three entertaining, educating seminars each day featuring: “Update Your Kitchen and Bathroom,” “I Need Curb Appeal,” and “Change My Living Space!”

When, Where & How much?

The big event days are Saturday and Sunday, March 7 and 8.

It will be held at the Knoxville Expo Center at 5441 Clinton Highway.

Hours for Saturday are 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. and Sunday’s hours will be from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.