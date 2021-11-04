KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Sevierville student has been selected as ​Tennessee’s winner of the Bonnie Plants 3rd Grade Cabbage Program.

Roslyn Hallam of Sevierville Intermediate won a $1,000 scholarship and “Best in State” for growing an 8-pound cabbage. Hallam was selected by Bonnie Plants with assistants from the Tennessee Department of Agriculture based on her enthusiasm to learn and the overall appearance of her cabbage.

“We relaunched the 3rd Grade Cabbage Program in the spring as a safe, remote-friendly learning activity to inspire children of all backgrounds to grow a love of gardening,” said Mike Sutterer, President and CEO of Bonnie Plants. “After pausing the program last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re thrilled to once again see so many students were able to participate and learn the basics of gardening as well as life lessons like responsibility, self-confidence and accomplishment.”

Each participating student was sent a starter cabbage plant and the lessons needed to care for and nurture their plant every step of the way. Students were sent O.S. Cross variety, which is known for producing giant, oversized heads of cabbage. Once fully grown, students snapped a photo with their cabbage and submitted it for a chance to win.

“It’s truly amazing to see firsthand how the 3rd Grade Cabbage Program is able to inspire a love of vegetable gardening in young people and grow our next generation of gardeners,” said Angela Thomas, Corporate Communications Manager at Bonnie Plants. “We’re proud of all of this year’s participants and would like to congratulate Roslyn whose hard work is paying off!”

This year, nearly 200,000 third graders in the 48 states took part in the program. One student in each state was awarded a $1,000 scholarship towards education from Bonnie Plants.