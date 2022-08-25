KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The 9th Knoxville Asian Festival returns to World’s Fair Park on Sunday, Aug. 28. The festival will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will also be the Knox Asian Film Festival at Central Cinema the night prior on Saturday, August 27, 2022.

Similar to previous years, the 2022 Asian Festival features authentic traditional food vendors representing Asian Cultures such as Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, India, Korea, China, Japan, Philippines, Bangladesh, Pakistani and Vietnam.

The Asian Cultural Parade will start at 10 a.m. at the water fountain on the park lawn and will end at 10:30 a.m. at the amphitheater stage.

The Asian Culture Center of Tennessee (ACCTN) was founded in 2014 with the goal of promoting culture, diversity, and unity in the community.