A girl’s best friend: Make-a-Wish surprises Maryville 11-year-old with puppy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Maryville teen is showering her love and affection on a new puppy thanks to Make-a-Wish.

The nonprofit grants wishes to children with critical conditions to provide a break from the stress and provide a bright spot in their lives.

“Wishes are medicine and can help children face treatment with a renewed commitment,” a statement from Make-a-Wish says. “Additionally, wishes give children, their parents, and others a chance to enjoy a special time together.”

Reese, 11, said she wants to taking the puppy on walks and hikes, going camping, and teaching him tricks. The puppy , a mini Aussiedoodle with gray and white merle coloring and blue eyes was a perfect match for Reese.