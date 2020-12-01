After a tough year, nonprofits look forward to Giving Tuesday

KNOXVILLE,, Tenn. (WATE) — Giving Tuesday is the largest fundraising day of the year for nonprofits, but this year, the need for help is amplified.

The pandemic has put a stop to large gatherings, which ended traditional fundraising events this year. Nonprofit organizations have suffered tremendously. The pandemic also brought an increased need for services amid the major decrease in funding.

Jerry Askew, president of the Alliance for Better Nonprofits says this was the most challenging any non profit has had to experience.

“Let’s put it into context. The United Way of greater Knoxville and the Alliance for Better Nonprofits conducted a survey of nonprofits throughout East Tennessee back in September. And at that time, the 243 nonprofits that responded reported that they had already lost about 20 million dollars in revenue,” Askew said.

He adds that those organizations are on track to lose another $8 million before the year is up.

Even organizations that help fund nonprofits, like the United Way of Greater Knoxville, are relying on the community to help build them back up.

“We really showed this year that the non profit community could step up and help the community in a crisis. And now is when we need your support so we can continue the great work that we’ve been doing,” said Brewton Couch, chief strategy officer for United Way of greater Knoxville.

Donating this year has been made easy. Knoxville has it’s own 24-hour online giving campaign. You can visit The Big Give Knox and there you’ll find 117 local organizations you can support.

Giving Tuesday is December 1, 2020.