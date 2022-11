KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville-Knox County CAC Office on Aging is back with its annual fall workshop, “Aging: A Family Affair.” The Office on Aging has been hosting the workshop since 1984.

This year “Aging: A Family Affair” will be held on Thursday, Nov. 10 at the Rothchild Conference Center located at 8807 Kingston Pike in Knoxville, Tenn. from 8:00 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. The cost to register is $30. Those interested can find more information and register on the Office on Aging website.