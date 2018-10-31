‘Aging:A Family Affair’ event to spotlight information we all eventually will need

O’Connor Senior Center’s Knox County Community Action Committee Office on Aging will be hosting a large event full of information that we all eventually will need, because, it’s about getting older.

“Aging: A Family Affair” will happen Thursday, Nov. 8 from 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. in the Rothchild Conference Center and will feature over 70 vendors focused on the inevitability of growing older and what you and your loved ones can or should do to better prepare.

The Office on Aging has hosted the annual fall workshop, “Aging: A Family Affair” since 1984.

The workshop hosts several seminars that provide practical information on a variety of topics for seniors, family members, caregivers, and professionals who work with seniors.

“It’s a great way to walk around and find out what’s new in this community and what you might find out,” said Office on Aging director Susan Long said.

The cost for the day is $25 and includes lunch, a vendors/exhibitors’ fair, and materials. The Rothchild Center is located at 8807 Kingston Pike.