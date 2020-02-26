Akima Cabaret 2020 celebrating women’s history with song and dance

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One local organization is celebrating women in a unique way and all for a good cause.

Akima Cabaret president Wendy Hopper and Cabaret Chair Deborah Welsch stopped by the WATE 6 On Your Side studios to share more.

Founded in Knoxville in 1947 as a women’s service club, Akima’s 120+ members provide thousands of volunteer hours, as well as tens of thousands of dollars in financial support to Knoxville area agencies providing much-needed services that support those in need in our community. The Akima mission is to be a friend to the community by giving of ourselves and our resources with respect, dedication and compassion.

What can people expect at the Cabaret?

Akima Club Presents #HerStory – A Celebration of Women Throughout the Decades

For the 40th year, the Akima Club of Knoxville will present Akima Cabaret 2020, a clever musical show professionally-scripted and performed by Akima Club members and associates at the Bijou Theatre. The show will be followed by dinner and dancing at the Holiday Inn Downtown. A Matinee performance will be presented Saturday afternoon.

The show, #HerStory is a witty presentation of famous women from our history — past and present — local as well as national and from all walks of life.

Set in a talk show format, your host for the night will be Sunny Sphere and her sidekick, Deane Hill.

They’ll be bringing you interviews from some of the best-loved and most famous women in history (or HerStory, as we like to call it), such as Ruth Bader-Ginsberg, Amelia Earhart, Liz Taylor, our own Pat Summitt and Madeline Rogero. This spoof will have you laughing in the aisles!

In true cabaret form, this production has a bit of bawdiness and a bit of fun along the way. Enjoy a light-hearted evening laughing with the Akima Club members as they entertain you with song, dance and dramatic nonsense.