Breaking News
Sullivan County Sheriff: Wilkes County, N.C. authorities searching pond in Evelyn Boswell AMBER Alert
Live Now
WATCH Living East Tennessee

Akima Cabaret 2020 celebrating women’s history with song and dance

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One local organization is celebrating women in a unique way and all for a good cause.

Akima Cabaret president Wendy Hopper and Cabaret Chair Deborah Welsch stopped by the WATE 6 On Your Side studios to share more.

Founded in Knoxville in 1947 as a women’s service club, Akima’s 120+ members provide thousands of volunteer hours, as well as tens of thousands of dollars in financial support to Knoxville area agencies providing much-needed services that support those in need in our community. The Akima mission is to be a friend to the community by giving of ourselves and our resources with respect, dedication and compassion.

What can people expect at the Cabaret?

Akima Club Presents #HerStory – A Celebration of Women Throughout the Decades

For the 40th year, the Akima Club of Knoxville will present Akima Cabaret 2020, a clever musical show professionally-scripted and performed by Akima Club members and associates at the Bijou Theatre. The show will be followed by dinner and dancing at the Holiday Inn Downtown. A Matinee performance will be presented Saturday afternoon.

The show, #HerStory is a witty presentation of famous women from our history — past and present — local as well as national and from all walks of life.

Set in a talk show format, your host for the night will be Sunny Sphere and her sidekick, Deane Hill.

They’ll be bringing you interviews from some of the best-loved and most famous women in history (or HerStory, as we like to call it), such as Ruth Bader-Ginsberg, Amelia Earhart, Liz Taylor, our own Pat Summitt and Madeline Rogero. This spoof will have you laughing in the aisles!

In true cabaret form, this production has a bit of bawdiness and a bit of fun along the way. Enjoy a light-hearted evening laughing with the Akima Club members as they entertain you with song, dance and dramatic nonsense.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter