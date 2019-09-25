Alcoa High School hosting 2019 Fall Market

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) – Alcoa High School is welcoming the new season with a centennial-themed Fall Market, offering food, crafts, fun and celebrating the city’s 100 years.

Joy Gornto, marketing teacher at Alcoa High School, and one of her students, Colby Vessor, stopped by the WATE 6 On Your Side studios to share more.

The market will feature over 50 various indoor and outdoor vendors. There will also be family friendly activities such as a bounce house, pumpkin carving, popcorn, snow cones and food trucks. Maple Lane Farms will also be selling pumpkins, mums, and corn stalks.

Alcoa police and fire department will also be paying a visit to the Fall Market, offering pictures in front of their vehicles.

The market is also a fundraiser for the Alcoa marketing students.

Some of the proceeds from the market will go toward helping 12 students take a trip to New York City in December to experience marketing.

Also, the students plan to give back with funds raised from the market – a portion of the proceeds will also go toward the Blount County Animal Shelter.

The Alcoa High School Fall Market is happening this weekend:

Saturday, Sept. 28

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

1205 Lodge Street, Alcoa, TN

