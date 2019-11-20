Alcoa High School marketing class holding annual Holiday Market this weekend

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) – If you’re looking to do some local holiday shopping the annual Alcoa High School Holiday Market could help.

Joy Gornto, the marketing teacher at Alcoa along with student Matthew Stewart, stopped by the WATE 6 On Your Side studios to share more about the event happening this weekend.

More than 70 vendors are scheduled to be at the Holiday Market, along with a food court.

Many marketing students work the event and help with all the advertising, according to Gornto.

The money raised from the Holiday Market will go toward the marketing students’ trip to New York City in December.

Alcoa High School Annual Holiday Market

Saturday, Nov. 23

9:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Alcoa High School – 1205 Lodge Street, Aloca, TN 37701

