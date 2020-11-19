All-inclusive playground opens at Sharp’s Ridge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Sharp’s Ridge play area and adaptive trails opened Thursday, November 19. This is the first all-access trail in the region designed specifically for those with disabilities. The project was funded by a grant from the Trinity Health Foundation.

The new play area and trails are located on the north side of Sharp’s Ridge on 42-acres of land donated by the Dick Family in 2017. This land includes the new playground with a bike skills area and two adaptive trails that connect to the existing city park at the top of the ridge.

The new trails were designed to accommodate adaptive mountain biking and adaptive wheelchairs. The Independence trail can accommodate those with experience who want a more challenging ride, while the North Ridge Loop welcomes both adaptive wheelchairs and mountain bikes with a flatter, easier path.

Legacy Parks purchased two new adaptive mountain bikes and wheelchairs that can be rented through FC Pedaler. Legacy Parks’ Executive Director Carol Evans wanted to make sure all of the equipment is available to people who cannot normally take a walk through the woods.

“Having both the properly-designed trails and the equipment were important to making the woods as accessible to everyone as possible.”