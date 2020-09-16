Alzheimer’s Association continuing mission with ‘Walk is Everywhere’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – At a time when holding large in-person events is not possible, the Alzheimer’s Association keeps their mission going by introducing a virtual take on Walk to End Alzheimer’s with a “Walk is Everywhere” event.

Rather than hosting the event as originally scheduled at Zoo Knoxville, the Alzheimer’s Association is inviting the Knoxville community to walk in small teams of friends and family on Saturday, October 3. The virtual experience captures everything the Knoxville community loves about Walk – plus new surprises, including:

Colorful flags to show commitment to the cause. Participants can display them in yards or windows, and carry them while walking.

An opening ceremony that can be watched online before walking.

An updated Walk app with new features so participants can track steps and hear messages of support.

Walk Mainstage, a virtual experience where walkers can visit sponsor booths, connect with other participants, top fundraisers and VIPs, and learn about Alzheimer’s Association resources.

A drive thru Promise Garden at Zoo Knoxville.

With more than 5 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s Disease, the Association is dedicated to creating a world without Alzheimer’s and dementia. To participate in the Walk, register here.