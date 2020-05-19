American Cancer Society asks you to ‘Relay Where You Are’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The American Cancer Society’s signature annual fundraiser Relay for Life will look different during the time of social distancing.

Relay Where You Are Week, May 25-29, replaces the Relay for Life event Hope Fest of Greater Knoxville, which was originally set to take place on Friday, May 29 at Zoo Knoxville. While ACS determined that they would cancel the in-person event this year, they also want to continue their mission of honoring cancer survivors and raising funds for cancer research.

Relay Where You Are engages communities that may not be together in a traditional event environment to interact from wherever they may be during event week. Participants are asked to engage in simple daily activities, encourage others to join, and highlight the things that make Relay For Life special. ACS will post daily action items and feature a lunchtime speaker daily on their Facebook page.

Participants are asked to register as they would for the traditional event, and they may fund raise as individuals or teams. Follow along using #RelayWhereYouAre on social media. Visit relayforlife.org/KnoxTN for more information.