KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — February 1 marks the official start of American Heart Month.

Throughout the month, the American Heart Association reinforces the importance of heart health and the need for more research on cardiovascular disease as heart disease still remains the No. 1 killer of all Americans.

Beverly Miller, the Executive Director of the Knoxville chapter of the American Heart Association, spoke about this year’s theme, “Be the Beat.”

Miller shared that more than 90% of people who experience cardiac arrest outside of the hospital will die. She added that for those who do administer Cardiopulmonary resuscitation or CPR in an emergency, most will likely be trying to save the life of someone they know or love.

That’s why the American Heart Association is challenging every household to have someone who knows CPR, to “Be the Beat” for their family, friends and community.

Cheryl Smith, an American Heart Association Board Member and owner of CPR Choice, demonstrated how to hands-only CPR on WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday.

Smith shared that every year, more than 350,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests occur in the

United States. Additionally, only about 40% of people who suffer from cardiac arrest receive CPR from a bystander. When CPR is performed, especially if performed immediately, it could double or triple a cardiac arrest victim’s chance of survival.

Friday is also the American Heart Association’s National Wear Red Day. The goal is to wear red to raise awareness that the No. 1 killer of women is cardiovascular disease.