American Heart Month kicks off with National Wear Red Day on Feb. 5

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – February is American Heart Month and the American Heart Association kicks off a month of education, advocacy and fundraising with National Wear Red Day on Friday, Feb. 5.

National Wear Red Day has seen everything from landmarks to news anchors and neighborhoods to online communities “Go Red” in support of the eradication of heart disease and stroke in women. Cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 killer of women – and many women, particularly the youngest, most diverse women, remain unaware.

You can participate by wearing red on Friday, Feb. 5 and sharing the message on social media to encourage others to do the same. AHA asks participants to use the hashtags #WATCHME, #GoRed, and #KnoxGoRed to continue the momentum of the Go Red movement. AHA can be tagged on social media as @ahatennessee.

WATE 6 On Your Side is proud to partner with the American Heart Association for National Wear Red Day. You’ll see our staff, on air and off, wearing red this Friday.

The local American Heart Association is also calling for Knoxville to reimagine what a healthy world could look like right here in our own neighborhoods. Beyond this Friday, people can continue the AHA mission and message by recording a short video sharing fitness goals, eating habits or lifestyle changes, saying “Watch me…” and then posting to social media channels with #WATCHME and encouraging others to do the same.

According to a report from the American Heart Association, the statistics about heart disease in this country are sobering:

Heart disease remains the number one cause of death in the United States.

Coronary heart disease accounted for approximately 13% of deaths in the United States in 2017, causing 365,914 deaths.

Someone in the United States has a stroke every 40 seconds on average.

When considered separately from other cardiovascular diseases, stroke ranks number five among all causes of death in the US, causing 146,383 deaths in 2017.

In 2017, stroke accounted for about one of every 19 deaths in the United States.

From 2013 to 2016, 57.1% of non-Hispanic (NH) Black females and 60.1% of NH Black males had some form of cardiovascular disease.

The American Heart Association has funded more than $4.5 billion in research since 1949 and funds more research into cardiovascular diseases and stroke than any other private not-for-profit organization except for the federal government. Find out more at heart.org.