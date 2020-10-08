Annual Alzheimer’s Pansy Project pays tribute to those fighting disease

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Alzheimer’s Pansy Project is off and running again.

The goal of the project is to decorate the city with purple and orange pansies in support of those fighting Alzheimer’s disease. Purple has come to represent the fight against the disease and orange serves as a reminder of beloved basketball icon Pat Summitt’s own struggle with the disease.

“I hope that they think the example Pat Summitt gave to all of us they are inspired by that,” founder Susie Stiles said.

“It’s just a way to kind of send out some encouragement and love.”

A portion of pansy sales from Stanley’s Greenhouse will go to help fund the Pat Summitt Foundation.

The purple and orange pansies can be found at the University of Tennessee Medical Center and other spots around town.

