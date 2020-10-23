Annual fine art sale goes online to support behavioral health care services

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Artsclamation! annual fine art sale is going online to continue supporting behavioral health care services at Peninsula. This fundraiser, which also serves to increase awareness of mental health issues in East Tennessee, has raised almost $1 million since its beginning in 2002 to support critical programs and care for patients and families served by Peninsula, a division of Parkwest Medical Center.

Traditionally held as an in-person two-day event in late October, Artsclamation! 2020 will host a secure, online store at artsclamation.mybigcommerce.com from Oct. 23 to Nov. 30. More than 2,000 original works in oil, watercolor, acrylic, as well as jewelry, glasswork and sculpture are available from 46 professional artists and Peninsula client artists. Other items for sale include calendars, posters and prints featuring participating artists’ work.

Sarah Pollock’s “Autumn Blaze”

Each year one local artist is chosen as the featured artist of the event. This year the honor goes to Sarah Pollock, who uses oil paints to create landscapes and cityscapes that reflect her journey throughout the country. She is a former color stylist for Walt Disney Feature Animation and now works as a professional artist in East Tennessee. Pollock’s featured piece for is titled “Autumn Blaze” and portrays the Middle Prong of the Little River in the Great Smoky Mountains at the turn of fall.

Artsclamation! is Peninsula’s only fundraiser and helps to fill some of the gaps left in funding sources for behavioral health care services. Proceeds in past years have funded garden courtyards for adult patients, vans for transporting clients in outpatient programs, play areas for hospitalized children, therapeutic games and activity supplies.