KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The 7th annual Sharon Parrott Memorial Car Show is happening Saturday, June 1 at Mt. Harmony Baptist Church off of Strawberry Plains Pike and the goal is to raise funds for the Hope Resource Center.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the car show kicks off at 10 a.m. There will be a silent auction, door prizes and food. Join them in their mission to raise $100K from this annual event.