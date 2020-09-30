Annual Trick or Trivia event: Spooky good fun for a good cause

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The 8th Annual InterFaith Health Clinic Trick or Trivia event is set for Thursday, Oct. 22. The event is virtual this year, but still promises spooky good fun for all teams.

This event is a combination of both an adult Halloween party and trivia night. Teams can play together in one location, or separately in individual locations as the event will be hosted online.

The winning trivia team with the most points overall will be entitled to the coveted Golden Brain trophy as a demonstration of which team is the ‘smartest’ in this year’s competition. Since this is a Halloween-themed event, prizes will also be awarded for ‘Best Costume’, ‘Best Team’, and ‘Best Mask’.

In addition to the trivia competition that evening, there will be an on-line auction full of various baskets, experiences, and packages for bidding.

Proceeds from the event help provide greater health care opportunities for the working uninsured in our community. InterFaith provides comprehensive access to medical, dental, mental health, and prescription drug services and charges patients according to a sliding fee scale based on household size and income.

Individual tickets to Trick or Trivia are $50. Sponsorships are also available. For more information click here. For information on becoming a patient, upcoming events at InterFaith, donating or volunteering, visit www.interfaithhealthclinic.org.