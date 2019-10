KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – On Wednesday, the “Very Special Arts Festival” celebrated students with special needs and their diverse abilities.

Students from kindergarten to 12th grade across Knox County met for the festival at West High School – where they could take part in activities involving music, dance, drama and the visual arts.

The activities at the festival are designed with the students’ various sensory challenges as well as physical barriers in mind.

