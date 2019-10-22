“Artsclamation!” Art sale benefits behavioral health services

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – “Artsclamation!” fine art sale returns for another year to support the patients and families of Peninsula, the behavioral health division of Parkwest Medical Center. This year more than 40 regional artists are featured.

Funds generated through the sale will support several projects at Peninsula Hospital, including purchasing transportation vans to help individuals access outpatient services and renovating the admitting lobby to create a more inviting environment with designated areas for patients to speak with admitting staff members.

“Artsclamation!” is free and open to the public, and will be hosted at Rothchild Catering and Conference Center on Saturday, October 26, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The annual fundraiser will present works for sale in a variety of media ranging from paintings to pottery and jewelry. Featured artists for this year’s event are Mary Saylor, a paper mâché sculptor and Margaret Luttrell, a painter, both from Knoxville.