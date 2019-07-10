Assisted living facility hosts G.I. Jive ball to benefit seniors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Renaissance Terrace Assisted Living will host G.I. Jive – a ball benefiting the Bridge the Gap Fund. Proceeds from this event will provide subsidies to seniors who need help with the cost of assisted living care.

G.I. Jive will take place at Jackson Terminal on July 13 6-10 p.m. Attendees can expect a 1940’s themed event filled with live music, dancing, free dance lessons, door prizes, delicious food, a silent auction, and some unique surprises throughout the evening. 1940’s attire is encouraged, but not required.

Renaissance Terrace Assisted Living is a non-profit assisted living based in Knoxville, Tennessee and founded by Senior Citizens Home Assistance Service (SCHAS) in 2008 to complement its mission of caring for the elderly.