KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The community is coming together to help a business owner battling a rare form of cancer. Sarah Pattison, owner of the Happy Envelope on Kingston Pike, was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer in August 2020.

Pattison underwent a 14-hour surgery to help remove infected skin and cancerous nods on Oct.15 at MD Anderson Cancer Hospital’s IBC Clinic in Houston. Soon, she will face radiation twice a day for two months.

To help her and her family pay for her treatment, which is expected to cost around $700,000, friends and other business owners are helping her raise the money. They have created an online auction called “Standing with Sarah” full of all kinds of items to help raise funds.

“There are vacations, there are getaways, there are artists who are offering to do custom portraits,” said Lesli Douglas about the auction. “There are photographers, there is clothing and jewelry and fun activities for your family,”

Bidding in the “Standing with Sarah” online auction is open until 8 p.m. Nov. 10. Pattison hopes that she will be able to return to Knoxville by Christmas.