Barkitecture: Custom-built pet homes auction to benefit Young-Williams

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Five teams of architects and builders have designed custom homes for dogs and cats and are auctioning them off for a good cause.

The Barckitecture competition and fundraiser will benefit Young-Williams Animal Center.

Even if you aren’t in the market for a swanky new pad for your cat or dog, you can vote on you favorite one.

Bidding is taking place online on the Knox by Design website. The winners will be recognized during Young-William’s Mardi Growl celebration. All proceeds will go to the animal shelter.