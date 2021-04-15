Beck Cultural Center hosting virtual town hall following Austin-East shooting

Community

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In pursuit of racial justice and in response to violence against the African American community across the nation the Beck Cultural Exchange Center has been hosting a series of town hall conversations.

In light of the recent Austin-East shooting, Friday’s town hall will be a community conversation to find solutions to the violence.

Center President Rev. Renee Kesler says it is all about growth.

The town hall will be held at 4 p.m. April 16. You can attend by clicking here.

