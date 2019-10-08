Big Heights Halloween Rooftop Crawl

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Coming in October is an event that lets your explore the upper tiers of Knoxville’s nightlife scene, and help out a great cause at the same time.

It’s the Big Heights Halloween Roof Top Crawl, and we caught up with Brent Waugh from Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee to learn more about the crawl.

This event is specifically supporting the mentor 2.0 program, which is a technology enriched, one-on-one mentoring program that focuses on college readiness and success for high school students.

The crawl is October 17, from 6-10 p.m. in Downtown Knoxville.