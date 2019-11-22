Big Red Bow project aims to help seniors with memory loss

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Alzheimer’s Tennessee is hoping to make Christmas brighter for seniors with memory loss this year.

We caught up with Amanda Armstrong and Purple Santa with Alzheimer’s Tennessee to learn how you can help support some of the most vulnerable in our community.

Alzheimer’s Tennessee needs your help to make Christmas brighter for seniors with memory loss in our community. Many of them have little to no family or few visitors, and Purple Santa provides a bright spot in their day.

Volunteers are needed to help collect items, package gifts, and deliver them all throughout December.

Wish list for donations:

Bird feeders

CD players and DVD players

CD’s and DVD’s

Puzzles and games

Fuzzy warm robes

Socks and slippers

Nail polish and nail polish remover

Where to drop off donations:

There are three drop of locations, Lexus of Knoxville, Alzheimer’s Tennessee and at WATE.

Want to get involved?

You are asked to call Amanda Armstrong at 865-544-6288 or email her at amanda.armstrong@tnalz.org for additional information or to volunteer.