KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — This weekend there is an opportunity to join friends and neighbors at the Birthplace of Tennessee for mouthwatering barbeque, toe-tapping bluegrass, smooth bourbon, and ice-cold craft beer. The Bluegrass, BBQ, Bourbon, & Beer at the Blounts’ is this Saturday, April 23.

The Blount Mansion Association’s Director of Marketing and Public Relations, Michael Jordan, joined WATE 6 On Your Side to talk about the event.

The Bluegrass, BBQ, Bourbon, & Beer at the Blounts’ event will be from 4:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. on Saturday. The Blount Mansion National Historic Landmark is located at 200 West Hill Avenue in Knoxville.

Tickets are $30 per adult, $15 per child when purchased in advance. Add $5 per person for day-of-event purchases at the gate. Those interested can visit the Blount Mansion website for tickets or call (865) 525-2375.