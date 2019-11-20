Board Game Days event begins this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you’re a board game enthusiast or are just looking to get into a new hobby, you may want to go to Board Game Days, which is happening this weekend.

Event organizer Conner Cole stopped by the WATE 6 On Your Side studios to share more about the event.

Board Game Days is a a multiday event for designers and gamers. Space is open to the public to use, playtest prototypes, play games free from a game library, and/or setup and play their own games with friends in a new location.

