Board Game Days event begins this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you’re a board game enthusiast or are just looking to get into a new hobby, you may want to go to Board Game Days, which is happening this weekend.

Event organizer Conner Cole stopped by the WATE 6 On Your Side studios to share more about the event.

Board Game Days is a a multiday event for designers and gamers. Space is open to the public to use, playtest prototypes, play games free from a game library, and/or setup and play their own games with friends in a new location.

  • Friday, Nov. 22: 6p.m. – 12 a.m.
  • Saturday, Nov. 23: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Backroom at Awaken Coffee: 125 West Jackson Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37902

