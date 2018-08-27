‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’ event to raise money for Alzheimer’s research

A “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” themed event in West Knox County this Friday is set to raise money to help Alzheimer’s research.

The Breakfast at Tiffany’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s is Friday, August 31, from 8 to 10 a.m. at Clarity Pointe, 901 Concord Road. Hosts will be dressed in Audrey Hepburn attire.

Breakfast is $10 per plate with to-go options available. There will also be an auction for an original watercolor painting by local artist Rebecca Engel Coppala. Sweets and mimosas will also be available.

Attendees are asked to RSVP by calling (865) 777-1500 or by buying tickets online.