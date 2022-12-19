KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As the 2022 holiday season starts to round out, the Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee Office on Aging is breaking down “Peninsula’s Holiday Survival Guide.”

Angela Bartlett with the Office on Aging explained the latest edition of the holiday guide covers a wide range of topics; from shopping smart, holiday travel, family dynamics, to holiday grief and using gratitude as a coping skill.

Part of the handbook states, “We need time to ‘prepare’ our mind, heart and spirit for this traditional, holy, season that is filled with potential – both positive and negative.”

Peninsula is a division of Parkwest Medical Center and Covenant Health. The 2022 Peninsula’s Holiday Survival Guide can be accessed online.

