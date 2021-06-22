Breast cancer support groups receive grant to reach more of East TN

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Breast Connect is partnering with Courage to Conquer Cancer to create a new initiative with the goal of reaching women who have diagnosed with breast cancer in East Tennessee.

To help support this initiative, the groups received a grant from the Trinity Health Foundation of East Tennessee. They were one of the 11 organizations that received the grant out of 95 applicants.

The goals of the program include performing outreach to assess the needs of racially diverse women and underserved markets. They will provide information and options about the disease and services available, offer support, and providing a mastectomy kit.