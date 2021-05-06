Camp Tanasi ready to host Girl Scouts for weeklong summer camps this year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians’ weeklong summer camps are ready to begin.

The Girl Scouts council will host camps from June 20 through July 30 for girls of all ages at Camp Tanasi, a 461-acre wooded and waterfront property along Norris Lake, near Andersonville.

Both Girl Scouts and non-members can get in on the summertime fun. A limited-time extended membership, just in time for summer camp registration, is available. The extended membership will go through Sept. 30, 2022.

“So many members tell us that their favorite part about being a Girl Scout is the friendships they make and the community they experience,” Lynne Fugate, CEO of the Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians, said. “That’s why we’re thrilled to be able to hold safe summer camps this year and offer an extended membership to young girls who are seeking connection and fun following a challenging year.”

(Photo via Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians) Camp Tanasi

Here are some of the specific camps being offered this year:

Camp Discovery, first through third grade

Build like a GIRL, first through third grade

Fireflies, first through third grade

Summer Scientists, fourth through eighth grade

DIY, fourth through eighth grade

Camper Sampler, fourth through eighth grade

Camp Discovery, sixth through eighth grade

To see available camps and register visit www.GirlScoutCSA.org.