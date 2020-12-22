CareCuts of Knoxville’s mission stays strong amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs is highlighting nonprofits and local charities that are seeing an increased need during the coronavirus pandemic.

This week, Mayor Jacobs spoke to Marti Baker, founder of CareCuts of Knoxville. It’s a nonprofit that started off by providing free haircuts and grooming to those experiencing homelessness.

To offer extra support, the organization now offers meals, clothes, transportation and even job resources.

“They deserve better. They have no where else to go, they don’t feel like they’re worth it. We hope when they leave they have the tools to move forward.” Marti Baker – founder, CareCuts of Knoxville

Since the organization was started up in 2016, CareCuts has recruited 76 regular volunteers and works with several large churches in Knoxville.

If you’d like to help continue their mission, you can head to carecutsknox.org.