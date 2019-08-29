Carpet Bag Theatre hosting ‘Red Summer’ production

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Carpetbag Theatre is hosting a production marking the 100 anniversary of Red Summer.

“Red Summer” will show four times Thursday, Sept. 12, through Sunday, Sept. 15, at the Bijou Theatre. The production is a drama based on the events that occurred in Knoxville during the racially charged summer of 1919. It tells the story of an African American community unable to escape the horrors of mob violence.

Friday, Aug. 30, and Saturday, Aug. 31, marks what is considered the city’s worst race riot, Red Summer.