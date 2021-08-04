Celebrate 101 years of women’s suffrage with Purses and Pearls

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Anderson County Chamber of Commerce is celebrating the 101st anniversary of women’s suffrage. Purses and Pearls will take place on August 18 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Faith Promise on North Charles Seviers Boulevard.

The event is also raising money for Isaiah 117 House Anderson County as they gather funds to build/purchase a home in Anderson County. The group provides support for children awaiting a foster care placement. A portion of the event’s profits will go to the group and attendees can give donations during Purses and Pearls.

The event will be MCed by WATE’s Lori Tucker and include lunch, a live auction, and other activities. Tickets are $50 each and can be purchased here. For more information, visit andersoncountychamber.org.