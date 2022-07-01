KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Mabry-Hazen House is hosting a celebration for the Independence Day holiday, the Declaration of Independence, and the community.

Attendees can enjoy great views, good food and beer, live music, fun games, great company and tours of the 1858 house. Attendees are asked to bring their lawn chairs and blankets and spread out on the 7 acres of green space near downtown and right off I-40.

Below is ticket price information and a schedule of events.

Adults (16+) – $15 (includes two drink tickets)

Children (Ages 5-15) – $5

Members of Mabry-Hazen House – $10

Children under 5 -Free

Schedule of Events for the Fourth of July Celebration on Mabry’s Hill:

4:30 p.m. — Door Opens, Parking Available

5:00 p.m. — Food Trucks Open (back parking lot)

5:30 p.m. — House Tour

6:00 – 7:45 p.m. — Live Music from Tinca Tinca (gazebo)

6:30 p.m. — Three-legged Race

7:00 p.m. — Seed Spitting Contest

7:30 p.m. — Sack Race

8:00 p.m. — House Tour

8:15 p.m. — Cake Walk

8:45 p.m. — Reading of the Declaration of Independence

9:30ish — Fireworks Fired Around City



*Schedule Subject to Changes*