Celebrate Great American Takeout Day by supporting local business during coronavirus pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Local restaurants need your support.

A coalition of restaurants across the nation are encouraging those who can to order takeout today to support local establishments that have taken a huge hit during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Including locally owned Tomato Head, which has had to temporarily close its flagship store after a lack of foot traffic.

“So many people have been affected by this,” Tomato Head owner Mahasti Vafaie says, “We had to furlough so many of our employees, so a lot of people are hurting. We’re trying to hold on as long as we can.”

Calhoun’s in Pellissippi general manager Mark Chase echoing the hardships local establishments are facing, having to adjust to these times.

“Obviously, it’s impacted all of us on a personal and business level,” Chase says, ” We have had to make some really tough decisions, but the one thing I do know we will stay open as long as we can stay open. We want to be that beacon, we want to be that hope.”

Reiterating how important it is for people to support local.

“You keep everything local, you start giving communities hope get out there please support us, it’s that important.”

The communities continued support needed now more than ever.

“And if you can come support us that would be super fabulous,” Vafaie says, “and do support all of your local restaurants because everybody’s in the same boat. We’re all hurting.”

Both establishments are offering carryout and curbside service. The Calhoun’s Pellissippi location is also offering an express takeout service in their parking lot.

Calhoun’s Express

Tomato Head is offering majority of their menu for takeout from 11:30 a.m. – 8 p.m., Monday-Sunday at the moment.