MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) - The City of Morristown is partnering with Sports Facilities Companies to oversee and manage all operations at the new community center called Morristown Landing.

The 100,000-square-foot community center will feature a 25 yard by 25-meter pool to allow for 8 competition lanes, a family aquatic center, fitness center, a fieldhouse with 4 hardwood basketball or 6 volleyball courts, play climb walls, event spaces and an outdoor splash pad.