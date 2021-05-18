Celebration for seniors taking place Tuesday at O’Connor Senior Center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee is inviting seniors to a celebration Tuesday during Older Americans Month

The drive-thru event will be held 9-11 a.m. May 18 at the O’Connor Senior Center, 611 Winona St.

Attendees will receive a goodie bag that includes a cookie from Ham ’n Goodys and information about programs and services. Older adults can also pick up the new Senior Service Directory.

You can find a link to the Senior Service Directory and the CAC Office on Aging website in our WATE 6 Things to Go! page.

A meeting in April 1963 between President John F. Kennedy and members of the National Council of Senior Citizens led to designating May as “Senior Citizens Month,” the prelude to “Older Americans Month. That year, only 17 million living Americans reached their 65th birthday. About a third of older Americans lived in poverty and there were few programs to meet their needs.