KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Centro Hispano de East Tennessee has announced that nominations are open for its 2022 Latino Awards, an annual event celebrating the Latino/a/x community and its outstanding members and businesses.

The awards gala will be held in person for the first time since 2019 and it is the largest annual fundraiser event for the nonprofit. It will also mark the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month, as the event is taking place at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15 at The Mill & Mine.

“Here, we come together to honor and celebrate people and organizations that go above and beyond in their support of the Greater Knoxville area’s emerging Latino community,” Centro Hispano states on its Latino Awards nominations page.

The Greater Knoxville community can help to choose the winners here on the page and polls close on Friday, July 15.

Categories for nominations include The Corazón Award (formerly Latino Restaurant), The Latinidad Award (formerly Latino Community Leader) and The Comunidad Award (formerly Latino Ally). Nominations can be submitted at this link to the Google form.

National Hispanic Heritage Month is a 30-day period honoring the contributions of Latinx, Hispanic Americans to the history, culture and achievements of the United States.