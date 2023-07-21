KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Centro Hispano de East Tennessee is hosting its summer health fair that will include services for adults and children ahead of the upcoming school year.

The “Feria de Salud” is happening Friday, July 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at John Tarleton Park on Sutherland Avenue.

“Different organizations and local providers will offer health services such as primary care and behavioral health appointments, COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, back-to-school physicals and vaccines, fluoride varnish, mammograms, blood pressure and blood glucose tests, food baskets, and more! This is a great opportunity for everyone in the community to take care of their health,” the nonprofit stated in a social media post announcing the health fair earlier this month.

According to its 2021 Annual Report, the nonprofit had more than 600 health inquiries and had enrolled dozens in telehealth programs. Its staff also fielded thousands of referrals for health resources.

Centro Hispano helps “Greater Knoxville understand the presence and contributions of Latino families in East Tennessee, as well as the challenges they face.”