Change your clocks, change your batteries

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Knoxville Rural Metro Fire Department wants to remind folks that as you change your clocks this Sunday, remember also to change your smoke detector batteries.

With daylight saving time happening Sunday, Nov. 4 fire officials believe it's the best time to think on changing clocks as well as other helpful household gadgets - especially the one that could save your life from a fire.

Every year hundreds, if not thousands of people are injured or killed in house fires across America.

The fire service urges folks to install, or have installed, smoke detectors in their homes (for new construction, it is required).

Fire officials also encourage property owners or renters to change the batteries in those detectors when they change their clocks as a way of remembering, which is twice a year coming up this Sunday morning early.

Rural Metro Fire, and the Knox County Fire Prevention Bureau have detectors for free if you will contact them and they can even install them, or change your batteries in your existing detectors.