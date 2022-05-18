KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Public Library announced the return of the Children’s Festival of Reading on May 21 to World’s Fair Park with extended hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In its 16th year, the Festival is partnering with the 40th Anniversary Celebration of the 1982 World’s Fair with world-class authors and illustrators, science demonstrations, arts and crafts.

Attendees will have a chance to meet storybook characters from “The Very Hungry Caterpillar”, “Dragon Loves Tacos”, and “Rainbow Fish.” Kids of all ages will want to see Cookie Monster and Big Bird who be on hand at the East Tennessee PBS tent.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs will lead the Parade of Books, which steps off at 2 p.m., and everyone is invited to join the procession. The event is free and open to the public.



“The Children’s Festival of Reading is a great way to kick off the summer,” commented Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs in a news release from library officials. “Our community is embracing reading, and that will make a huge difference in our children’s lives.”