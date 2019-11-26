Christmas events in Downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – We are less than a month away from Christmas now, and the city of Knoxville is getting into the holiday spirit.

We caught up with Judith Foltz with the City’s special events office to learn more about what’s on tap for the holidays.

Big night in downtown Knoxville

Right after Thanksgiving will be the Regal Celebration of Lights in Market Square. Mayor Madeline Rogero and special guests will light the 42-foot Christmas tree in the Krutch Park Extension with a ceremony that includes live music, fireworks, lasers and a visit from Santa.

Festivities will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the K-Town Band, followed by the lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. The event also includes food vendors, activities, children’s train rides, marshmallow roasting, free hot cocoa and doughnuts.

There will also be the WDVX Holiday Ho Ho Hoedown on Friday, Nov. 20 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the Market Square stage. This event will feature live performances by Tray Dahl & the Jugtime Ragband, and the Royal Hounds. Admission will be free.

It will also be the first night for several ongoing celebrations

Holidays on Ice will begin Friday, Nov. 29 until Jan. 5, 2020. Knoxville’s open-air ice skating rink returns to Market Square, the rink will be closed on Christmas day, and during inclement weather. Standard hours will vary throughout the season, be sure to check knoxvilleholidaysonice.com for dates as well as for information on special guests and discounts.

Along with Holidays on Ice, Window Wonderland will transforming the sidewalks of Downtown Knoxville into a peppermint trail with windows of restaurants and merchants decorated for the holidays with the special peppermint theme. Participating merchants and restaurants will have peppermint items for sale; offers are listed at downtownknoxville.org/holiday/peppermint.

WIVK Christmas Parade

Starting at 7 p.m. on December 6, dozens of festive floats will make their merry way down Gay Street during the 47th annual WIVK Christmas Parade.

This holiday favorite features high school marching bands, dance groups, costumed characters, theme floats, vintage vehicles and the man of the hour, Santa Claus. To enter a float in the parade, you will need to fill out an application with WIVK.

Streets along and near the parade route will close to parking and traffic as early as 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 6.

Safety City Christmas

The Knoxville Police Department’s Safety City is decked out for the season, and families are invited to its annual celebration to play games, make crafts, enjoy holiday music and even visit with Santa.

This event is free to the public, and begins on December 7 from 5:30-8 p.m. It will also be open from 5-8 p.m. on Dec. 10, 12, 17, and 19 for youngsters to ride their bikes along the Trail of Lights.

Tour De Lights

Visit Knoxville and Bike Walk Knoxville present the 13th annual Tour De Lights, a free, fun for all ages five mile bicycle parade beginning in the Old City, and ending in Market Square.

This event is on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. The ride route, related road closures and additional information will be posted at https://www.BWKnox.org/TourDeLights.

New Year’s on the Square

We can’t forget about New Year’s! New Year’s on the Square will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 31. Music starts at 10.m. and the infamous ball will be dropping at midnight in Market Square.