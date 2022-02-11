KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Prom season is around the corner, and RIO Revolution Church wants to make sure everyone is prepared.

On Saturday, Feb. 26, RIO Revolution Church is hosting its annual Second Chance Prom event. The event will take place from 8 a.m. to noon in Maryville.

The church provides formal attire, accessories, and services to any student who needs them completely free of charge. There will be hundreds of dresses, tuxes, and any other service someone might need for prom.

To learn more about Second Chance Prom ministry or to sign up, click here.