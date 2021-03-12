City of Knoxville to host annual Neighborhood Conference virtually

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The 2021 Neighborhood Conference will be held virtually via the Knoxville Convention Center’s online conference platform on Saturday, March 27, 2021, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Attendance is free, but participants must register in advance at KnoxvilleTN.gov/conference.

“This is the next best thing to seeing everyone in person,” says Neighborhood Coordinator Debbie Sharp. “The virtual event will recreate the informative and fun aspects of the Conference that are possible thanks to our participants–engaged neighbors and community-minded organizations who are enthusiastic about creating and supporting strong neighborhoods.”

The conference will include welcome remarks by Mayor Indya Kincannon, community information booths, and ceremonies to present the Diana Conn Good Neighbor of the Year and Neighborhood Achievement awards.

Three workshops will be available to view during the conference:

Learning About KPD and PARC: Four members of the Knoxville Police Department and LaKenya Middlebrook, Director of the Police Advisory and Review Committee, will answer questions and address concerns submitted by Knoxville residents between now and March 3.

How to Be a Good Neighbor – Addressing Mental Health: Participants will learn how to respect varying levels of mental health in their communities, how to recognize signs of mental distress, and how to intervene for the health of our neighbors and neighborhoods.

Diving into City Government: Former Deputy to the Mayor Bill Lyons will explain how city government works, its structure and processes, and what residents should know to make informed decisions.

The conference platform provides space for attendees to chat with each other, and everyone who registers will be eligible to win door prizes. In addition, registered guests will have access to the conference content for a week after the event to watch or rewatch a presentation or workshop, take notes from a booth, etc.

The 10 neighborhood groups with the most members registered for the conference will receive a gift of 25 face masks bearing the Neighborhood Conference logo.